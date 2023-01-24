Oscar adayları açıklandı

Amerika Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, yılın en iyilerini seçecek. Merakla beklenen adaylar ise belli oldu.

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929’dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl Jimmy Kimmel’ın sunuculuğunda Los Angeles’ta düzenlenecek törenle 95’inci kez sahiplerini bulacak. 23 kategoride Oscar adayları Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams tarafından açıklandı. Altın Küre ödüllü “Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda” (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, Oscar’da 11 adaylıkla öne çıktı.

Bu yıl 95’incisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu.

Samuel Goldwyn Theatre’da Akademi Başkanı Janet Jang’ın açılış konuşmasının ardından oyuncular Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams, 23 kategorideki adayların isimlerini açıkladı. Oscar adayları arasında “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick” filmleri öne çıktı.

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu ve Ke Huy Quan’ın rol aldığı; Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert’in yönetmenliğini üstlendiği “Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda” (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, En İyi Film kategorisinin yanı sıra Kostüm, Orijinal Film Müziği, Orijinal Senaryo, Orijinal Şarkı, Kurgu ve Yönetmen kategorilerinde de Oscar’a aday gösterildi.

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett- Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson – Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate