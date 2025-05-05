“Uçan Adam” Sabri Yıldız Vefat Etti

UÇAN ADAM’IN İLGİNÇ HAYATI

Years ago, Sabri Yıldız appeared as a guest on Esra Ceyhan’s show broadcasted on Kanal D, where he became known for his extraordinary actions. Dubbed the “Flying Man,” a sad update has emerged about Sabri Yıldız’s life.

HAVADA DURDUĞUNU İDDİA ETMİŞTİ

Sabri Yıldız, one of the most fascinating characters in Turkish television history, claimed to “hover in mid-air” during the show, exclaiming “Allah Allah” before throwing himself to the ground. His statement, “Havada durdum şahitlerim var” became a topic on social media and continued to keep his fame alive for many years.

MADDİ ZORLUKLARLA GÜNDEME GELMİŞTİ

In addition, Yıldız appeared in several films but struggled to maintain a foothold in the media industry for a long time. He also made headlines during a period of financial difficulties. The prominent figure was last a guest on Kaos Show hosted by Hayrettin.

HAYATINI KAYBETTİ

The announcement of “Flying Man” Sabri Yıldız’s passing has been made. YouTuber Testo Taylan shared the news through his social media account.

UÇAN ADAM SABRİ ABİM VEFAT ETMİŞ, ŞU AN HABERİM OLDU

Sharing a photo with Sabri Yıldız, Testo Taylan added this note to his post: “Uçan adam Sabri abim vefat etmiş, şu an haberim oldu. Mekanı cennet olsun, açıksözlü bir insandı. Ceket, kitap ve vazo hediye etmişti.”